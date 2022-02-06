Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.