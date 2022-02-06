Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.64. Immutep shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 63,255 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Immutep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.