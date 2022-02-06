Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.64. Immutep shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 63,255 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.
Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
