Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57.

Get Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.