Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Impinj worth $76,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

