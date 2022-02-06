ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €10.90

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

