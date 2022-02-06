ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.40 at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

