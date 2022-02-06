ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.40 at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
