Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

