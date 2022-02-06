Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys 720 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00.

AIRT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.43. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

