Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 126,350 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $236.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.