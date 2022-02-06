Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,212.88.
HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.26 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
