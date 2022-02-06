Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,212.88.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.26 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.