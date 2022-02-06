Insider Buying: Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Purchases £10,040 in Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040 ($13,498.25).

Shares of KPC opened at GBX 245 ($3.29) on Friday. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 375 ($5.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £151.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

