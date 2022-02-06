Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. 11,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,783. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.