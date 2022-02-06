Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 7,405 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:HES opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
