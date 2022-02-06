Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 7,405 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HES opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

