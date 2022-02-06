Insider Selling: Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Sells $360,129.60 in Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

