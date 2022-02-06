Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $36,539.10 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

MCW stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

