Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $434,000.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00.
NYSE:NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newmont
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
