Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.