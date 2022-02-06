Interfor’s (IFP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.84% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.66. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

