Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $325.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $317.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.90.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $285.73 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.