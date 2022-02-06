Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

