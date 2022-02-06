Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.