Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.77. 115,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 200,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.
