Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

