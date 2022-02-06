Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $182.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

