Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.20 and last traded at $97.80. 9,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 4,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75.

