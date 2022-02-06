Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 409% compared to the average daily volume of 1,273 put options.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

