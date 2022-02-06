Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 409% compared to the average daily volume of 1,273 put options.
Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.