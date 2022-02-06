Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Invitation Homes worth $338,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Invitation Homes by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

