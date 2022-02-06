iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.09 and last traded at $111.20. 8,616,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,785,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29.

