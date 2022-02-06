iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.39

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.39 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

