iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,711,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,860,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

