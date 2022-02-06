iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

