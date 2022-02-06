iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 284,962 shares.The stock last traded at $76.08 and had previously closed at $75.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

