iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.20

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 727024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $194,383,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,503,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

