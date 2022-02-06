iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

