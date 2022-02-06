Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $7.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,894 shares of company stock worth $9,001,479. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 626,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,318. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

