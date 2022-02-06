Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schibsted ASA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schibsted ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNY opened at $27.82 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

