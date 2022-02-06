Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schibsted ASA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schibsted ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.