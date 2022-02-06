Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

