Jetstream Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 140,000 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 2.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 640,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $11.23 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

