JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Down 3.6%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

