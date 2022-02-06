John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Datto by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

