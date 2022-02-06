JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($62.87) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.40 ($53.26).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €36.99 ($41.56) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.