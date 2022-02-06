JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.20 ($10.34) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.11 ($10.23).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.