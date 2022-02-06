JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $180.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

