JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.