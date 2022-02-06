JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.43

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.43 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.60). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,317,426 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.47.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.