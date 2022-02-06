Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 777,893 shares valued at $11,812,160. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

