Jump Financial LLC Purchases 4,934 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

