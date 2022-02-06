Jump Financial LLC Takes $384,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

TMDX stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

