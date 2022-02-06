Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

