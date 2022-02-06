Jupiter Price Tops $0.0300 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 212.7% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.53 or 0.07194319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00055960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.83 or 0.99903782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,573,984 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

